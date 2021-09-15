Fulton County deputies on the hunt for 'most wanted' man charged with rape, incest

article

Fulton County deputies are asking the public for help finding one of the county's most wanted suspects.

Officials say 47-year-old Charles Dennis Ellis is wanted for rape, incest, terroristic threats, and aggravated assault.

The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 4, 2013.

Ellis is described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 195 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for anyone who can provide information that leads to Ellis' arrest and indictment.

If you know anything that could help deputies, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

