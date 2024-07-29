Fulton County looking to replace controversial Housing Authority board members

article

On Monday, Fulton County Commissioners will initiate the formal process to replace several housing board members. A special meeting will include nominations for the vacant roles.

Earlier this month, several board members resigned following allegations of misconduct and misappropriation of funds. Currently, there is an internal investigation into these accusations.

Additionally, HUD gave county leaders a deadline to hand over requested documents and have a third party take over or lose its nearly $7.8 million in federal funding.

Despite the ongoing investigation, the board assures the public that the housing authority will continue its operations. Further updates on the nominations and investigation are expected following the special meeting.