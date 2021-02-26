Fulton County launching pandemic rent and utility assistance program

article

Fulton County plans to offer help with rent and utility bills for people who live outside the city of Atlanta.

Using an $18 million federal funding award through the U.S. Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, the county will provide assistance for rent, rental arrears, and utilities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the county will offer up to $1,300 for rent and up to $200 for utilities for as long as six months.

"At this very moment, there are families across Fulton County worrying about how they will keep a roof over their heads," said Chairman Robb Pitts. "Our staff have been working hard to get this program ramped up and get these funds into the community as quickly as possible."

Applicants will need to prove that one or more individuals in the household have either qualified or unemployment benefits or have experienced a reduction in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or that they have a risk of being homeless or housing unstable due to either past due rent or bills or unsafe or unhealthy living conditions.

The county is also prioritizing households that have been either affected by unemployment for at least 90 days or that have incomes at or below half the area's medium income.

Those who qualify for the assistance will see the checks go directly to their landlords or utility providers.

Pitts says the online application and call center will open at the beginning of March.

For more information, you can see the Fulton County program's website.

