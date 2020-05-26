Fulton County launches 'Test & Vote' at early voting sites

They don't have to vote to get tested or vice versa, but Fulton county officials hope residents who head to the polls to cast their ballots at a "Test & Vote" site, will take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing.

Garden Hills Elementary School in Northeast Atlanta is one of three early voting locations offering free walk up COVID-19 testing this week. Fulton officials launched the "Test and Vote" program Tuesday.

The South Fulton Service Center on Stonewall Tell Road and Sandy Springs Library on Mount Vernon Hwy are also designated "Test & Vote" sites.

The service is available to all residents, part of ongoing efforts to raise awareness and make testing more convenient.

"I do think community awareness and ultimately education about the advantages of being tested and how easy it is to be done, will ultimately have most of our citizens wanting to be tested," Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

Voters we spoke with at the Sheridan Drive location were unaware the county was providing the service when they headed to the polls.

"No, I didn't know that. I found out when I came here and decided to go ahead and do it", said Eduardi Baetti, one of the voters who cast his ballot Tuesday.

Testing is being offered separate from early voting operations. Anderson says precautions are being taken to protect poll workers and the public from possible exposure to coronavirus .

"If you are standing in line to vote you can choose not to be tested obviously. If you want to be tested then you go out of line and over to another area for the testing so there is no risk for transmission as it relates to that."

The "Test &Vote sites will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday You don't need an appointment.