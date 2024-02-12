Fulton County judge to decide if DA Fani Willis must testify this week

article

A hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team will be required to testify in another hearing related to the Georgia election interference case on Feb. 15.

Michael Roman, one of former President Trump's co-defendants, filed a motion in early January seeking to disqualify Willis and her office due to an alleged romantic relationship between Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set a hearing for Feb. 15 after the motion was submitted.

Initially, Willis and Wade remained silent about their relationship, but it was eventually disclosed in a written response ordered by Judge McAfee before the upcoming hearing.

Last week, Willis filed a motion to quash the subpoenas compelling her and her staff to testify on Feb. 15. She dismissed Roman's attempt to disqualify her and Wade as a "salacious" effort lacking evidence for their removal from the case. Willis also refuted allegations that Wade was unqualified to serve as a prosecutor in the election case, labeling them as "factually inaccurate, unsupported, and malicious."

Willis contends that Roman's motion is an attempt to harass and disrupt the case without substantial grounds.

Roman's attorney issued subpoenas for the following individuals:

• District Attorney Fani T. Willis

• Executive District Attorney Daysha Young

• Deputy District Attorney Sonya Allen

• Deputy District Attorney Dexter Bond

• Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade

• Assistant Chief Investigator Michael Hill

• Deputy Executive Assistant Tia Green

• Chief of Investigations Capers Green

• Assistant Chief Investigator Thomas Ricks.

Additionally, Roman's attorney sought to subpoena the attorney who represented Wade in divorce proceedings and requested personal and business bank records belonging to Wade and his law practice.

In response, Roman's attorney filed a reply to Willis' motion on Friday, alleging that the district attorney has not been "forthright" about the relationship. The attorney claims that a witness, Wade's former partner Terrence Bradley, will provide insight challenging Wade's assertion that the pair did not begin dating until 2022.

Roman is facing seven charges in connection with the DA office's investigation into alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election, including a violation of the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit false statements and writing.







