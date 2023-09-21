Fulton Fresh Mobile Market brings free produce, cooking demonstrations to 'food deserts'

article

Residents in Fulton County will soon have the opportunity to get free produce and learn some healthy recipes.

The Fulton Fresh Mobile Market will be making two stops a day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for most of October.

The goal is to target metro Atlanta areas which are considered food deserts by the USDA. A food desert is considered an area where at least 100 households is more than a half a mile from a supermarket and have no vehicle access or an area with either 500 people or 33% of the population living more than 20 miles from a supermarket, regardless of vehicle access.

In addition to the produce giveaway, there will be cooking demonstrations on how to incorporate it into several tasty and nutritious dishes.

The mobile market will run from Oct. 3 to Nov. 2 at the following locations:

Tuesdays

10 a.m. – New Beginnings Senior Center located at 66 Brooks Dr. in Fairburn

1 p.m. – St. Paul AME Church Young at Heart Senior Group located at 1540 Pryor Rd. in Atlanta

Wednesdays

10 a.m. – Palmetto Community Center located at 595 Main St. in Palmetto

1 p.m. – Allen Temple AME Church located at 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. in Atlanta

Thursdays

10 a.m. – West Hunter Street Baptist Church located at 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. in Atlanta.

1 p.m. – Camp Truitt Education Center located at 4300 Herschel Rd. in College Park.

No registration is required, but organizers ask residents who would like a free bag of produce to arrive 10 minutes early to the event.

For more information, go to fultoncountyga.gov or call 404-613-4920.