First graders at Fulton County school switch to remote learning after COVID-19 spike

First graders at a school in Fulton County will beging learning from home on Tuesday for about two weeks because of positive cases of COVID-19.

Fulton County Schools announced Ocee Elementary School in Johns Creek is sending its first-grade class home at least through Sept. 3 due to a high volume of positive cases and direct contacts.

The school district's policy calls for learning models to switch to remote, if necessary, after more than 3 students or staff at the same site test positive for COVID-19.

The district said it is contacting individuals who will be required to quarantine for longer than the roughly two-week stretch.

Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said Monday cases in children 11 to 17 years old have quadrupled over the past few weeks.

There is currently no FDA-approved vaccine for children under 12 years old.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.