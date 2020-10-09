Fulton County elementary school music teacher dies

Fulton County Schools said a teacher died unexpectedly on school grounds Friday.

The school district said music teacher Derek Cleveland passed away Friday at A. Philip Randolph Elementary School.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the school district wrote:

“Tragically a staff member passed away on school grounds today at A. Philip Randolph Elementary School. At this time, the exact cause of death is unknown. We send our condolences to their family. Our community will be working together to address this loss to our Fulton County Schools family, and grief counseling will be available for staff and students.”

School officials said they would have a special CARE Team of counselors, social workers, and psychologists available to students next week.