Georgia elementary school turns donated boxes of cereal into dominos

An elementary School in Fulton County organized a fun, clever visual to show just how much their community contributed to helping families fight food insecurity.

The Birmingham Falls Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization and student council on Friday turned 764 cereal boxes into dominos.

All of the cereal, which was brought in by students and parents and local businesses, was donated to North Fulton Community Charities.

The Birmingham Falls Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization and student council on Friday turned 764 cereal boxes into dominos. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Students at the Milton-based school lined the hallways with grins on their faces as they watched box-after-box topple.

The cereal domino trail was long enough to take about one minute and 20 seconds for all the boxes to fall.

The Birmingham Falls Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization and student council on Friday turned 764 cereal boxes into dominos. (Image courtesy of Tracy Lynn Dye / FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Birmingham Falls PTO asked on its website for every family to send at least one box of cereal for the domino run.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP