Expand / Collapse search

Fulton County Elections head responds to removal of 2 poll workers

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
2020 Election
FOX 5 Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opens for early voting

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is opening up this week for early voting in the Senate runoffs.

ATLANTA - As Fulton County voters and voters across the state head to the polls for early voting, some Fulton County commissioners expressed concern over the director of Registration and Elections move to "terminate" two poll workers who recently testified at state hearings about their experiences as poll workers in the recent 2020 General Election.

The commissioners allege the timing is suspect.

FOX 5 spoke one on one with Director Rick Barron about their concern.

GET MORE 2020 YOU DECIDE COVERAGE

Dueling Senate campaign rallies

FOX 5 political analyst Lori Geary discusses the dueling Senate campaign rallies on Monday.

He said the poll workers are volunteers who get paid a daily stipend when they work and often are asked not to return for one reason or another.

When asked about the timing of their notice not to return, he said both employees were under investigation long before their testimonies.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.