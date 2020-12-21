Fulton County Elections head responds to removal of 2 poll workers

As Fulton County voters and voters across the state head to the polls for early voting, some Fulton County commissioners expressed concern over the director of Registration and Elections move to "terminate" two poll workers who recently testified at state hearings about their experiences as poll workers in the recent 2020 General Election.

The commissioners allege the timing is suspect.

FOX 5 spoke one on one with Director Rick Barron about their concern.

He said the poll workers are volunteers who get paid a daily stipend when they work and often are asked not to return for one reason or another.

When asked about the timing of their notice not to return, he said both employees were under investigation long before their testimonies.

