Fulton County deputies could help Atlanta police officer curb crime

The Fulton County sheriff is offering her deputies to help Atlanta police officers patrol the streets in the city.

Atlanta citizens in a recent demonstration outside City Hall made it loud and clear -- they are frustrated with crime. They are not blaming the police. They want city leaders to put more officers on street to patrol neighborhood beats.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat wants to have her deputies’ help out until the city is back to its full force. Beyond their primary role of watching over inmates, the sheriff believes they also have a law enforcement role.

Between growing crime trends and the frequent street racing, Atlanta residents seem open to the idea.

