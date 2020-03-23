Fulton County Deed Room closed after customer's positive coronavirus test

The Fulton County Real Estate Records and Deed Room is closing immediately after officials say a patron recently tested positive for coronavirus.

According to officials, a customer of the Deed Room began exhibiting flu-like symptoms. The person later tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts Cathelene “Tina” Robinson said that the closing is so that the Deed Room can be disinfected.

The Deed Room will be closed until March 26, two weeks since the customer last visited.

"We are following protocol and for the safety of our staff and customers, we will close the Deed Room to have it thoroughly disinfected," Robinson said.

Once the room is reopened, the room will be limited to 10 people at a time with social distancing enforced.

Customers can also go online to use the office's eRecording platform.

As of Monday afternoon, 145 patients have tested positive for the virus in Fulton County.

