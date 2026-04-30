Paramedic loses home as South Georgia wildfires burn

The Brief A Brantley County paramedic lost his home while working during the wildfires. Fires continue to burn across South Georgia, destroying dozens of homes. Donations and relief efforts are underway to help impacted families.



A South Georgia paramedic is sharing his story after losing his home to fast-moving wildfires while he was on the job.

What we know:

Brantley County paramedic Brandon Lynn said his house was destroyed Tuesday as fires tore through the area, even as he continued working during the emergency response. "My house was lost on Tuesday… it’s really the only thing keeping me going," he said in an emotional video.

Dig deeper:

The fires continue to burn across Clinch and Brantley counties, where the Georgia Forestry Commission says crews are making progress but still battling large, active flames. So far, dozens of homes have been destroyed as containment efforts slowly improve.

According to the latest numbers, the Pineland Road fire has consumed 32,573 acres and is 38% contained. The Highway 82 Clinch County fire has burned 22,600 acres and is 33% contained.

Support efforts are now underway for families impacted by the fires, including a centralized GoFundMe hub for donations and collection drives for non-perishable items at fire stations in Forsyth County through May 10.