Big jump at the pump: Gas prices surge again in Georgia

The Brief Georgia gas prices have jumped sharply, rising more than 19 cents in a week to around $3.74 per gallon. Higher prices are being driven by global tensions, including disruptions to oil supply routes in the Middle East. Experts say prices could continue to fluctuate, with uncertainty around how long the increases will last.



Gas prices are climbing again across Georgia, adding more pressure to drivers already dealing with higher costs at the pump.

What we know:

The statewide average is hovering around $3.74 to $3.75 per gallon, according to AAA and GasBuddy, marking a sharp increase of more than 19 cents in just one week and more than 80 cents compared to this time last year. In fact, you may have noticed they increased 5 cents overnight. Prices vary widely by county, of course, but most are trending upward.

Highest to lowest county averages:

Oconee County: $3.89

Forsyth County: $3.84

Fulton County: $3.83

Jackson County: $3.82

Cobb County: $3.80

Bartow County: $3.79

Paulding County: $3.78

Fayette County: $3.78

Cherokee County: $3.77

Henry County: $3.77

Coweta County: $3.75

Hall County: $3.74

Carroll County: $3.74

Gwinnett County: $3.73

Barrow County: $3.73

Rockdale County: $3.70

Butts County: $3.45

Even with the increase, Georgia prices remain below the national average, which is now above $4.20 per gallon.

What they're saying:

Analysts point to ongoing global instability, particularly tensions involving Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, as a major driver behind rising fuel costs, according to an article in the New York Times. That region is a key artery for global oil supply, and any slowdown in shipments can quickly ripple into higher prices at the pump.

Experts say crude oil prices have surged past $100 per barrel in recent weeks, pushing up gasoline, diesel and jet fuel costs. Some analysts warn that continued geopolitical strain could keep prices elevated for the foreseeable future.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long the current price spike will last or how much higher prices could climb. The situation depends heavily on developments overseas, including whether oil shipments resume at normal levels and if tensions ease or escalate.

There is also uncertainty around how U.S. policy decisions, including continued restrictions on Iranian oil exports, could further impact supply and pricing.

The highest recorded average price on record for metro Atlanta is $4.54 cents on June 15, 2022, according to AAA. Gas prices hit record highs in 2022 primarily due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which severely disrupted global oil supplies. The invasion also coincided with a rapid post-pandemic surge in demand, limited refinery capacity, and overall inflation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

What's next:

Experts say drivers should expect continued volatility in the short term, with prices likely to fluctuate day-to-day based on global developments.

If supply disruptions continue or worsen, prices could keep rising into the summer travel season. On the other hand, any signs of de-escalation could bring some relief at the pump.

What you can do:

Here are 5 practical gas-saving tips most drivers can use right away:

Drive smoothly: Avoid hard acceleration and sudden braking—steady driving can improve fuel efficiency significantly.

Check tire pressure: Underinflated tires create more resistance and can lower gas mileage.

Limit idling: Turn off your engine if you’re parked for more than a minute to avoid wasting fuel.

Lighten your load: Remove unnecessary items from your car to reduce weight and improve efficiency.

Combine trips: Group errands into one outing to cut down on multiple cold starts and extra miles.