New Black Wall Street Market in DeKalb County announces closure

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The Brief The New Black Wall Street market is closing after nearly five years. The venue supported minority-owned businesses near Stonecrest Mall. April 30 is the final day of operation.



The New Black Wall Street Market in DeKalb County is closing its doors after nearly five years.

What we know:

The venue, located near Stonecrest Mall, served as a space where minority business owners could rent storefronts and sell their products. It was inspired by the historic Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Black-built thriving businesses in the early 1900s.

Organizers announced on social media April 30 as the final day of operation, with a final sale held last weekend.