New Black Wall Street Market in DeKalb County announces closure
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ATLANTA - The New Black Wall Street Market in DeKalb County is closing its doors after nearly five years.
What we know:
The venue, located near Stonecrest Mall, served as a space where minority business owners could rent storefronts and sell their products. It was inspired by the historic Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Black-built thriving businesses in the early 1900s.
Organizers announced on social media April 30 as the final day of operation, with a final sale held last weekend.