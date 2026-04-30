Expand / Collapse search

New Black Wall Street Market in DeKalb County announces closure

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 30, 2026 9:01am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • The New Black Wall Street market is closing after nearly five years.
    • The venue supported minority-owned businesses near Stonecrest Mall.
    • April 30 is the final day of operation.

ATLANTA - The New Black Wall Street Market in DeKalb County is closing its doors after nearly five years.

What we know:

The venue, located near Stonecrest Mall, served as a space where minority business owners could rent storefronts and sell their products. It was inspired by the historic Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Black-built thriving businesses in the early 1900s.

Organizers announced on social media April 30 as the final day of operation, with a final sale held last weekend.

The Source

  • Information for the above story came from a post on Instagram made by New Black Wall Street Market. 

AtlantaBusinessNews