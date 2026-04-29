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1 dead, 4 injured in southwest Georgia shooting

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Published  April 29, 2026 11:19am EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A late-night shooting in Albany has left one woman dead and four others hospitalized.
    • Officers discovered five victims when they arrived at the scene on Cleveland Street Tuesday night.
    • Investigators have not yet confirmed if a suspect has been identified or taken into custody.

ALBANY, Ga. - One woman is dead and four other people are injured after a shooting in Albany, Georgia, according to police.

What we know:

Officials said the shooting happened around 10:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Cleveland Street. When officers arrived, they found five people who had been shot.

One woman, identified as 31-year-old Kiambria Young, died in the shooting. Four other victims were taken to a hospital in Albany, where they are expected to survive.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not said if the shooter is in custody. The age range of the other victims has not been released.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Albany Police Department for more information.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Albany Police Department via a post on social media. 

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