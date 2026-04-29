1 dead, 4 injured in southwest Georgia shooting
ALBANY, Ga. - One woman is dead and four other people are injured after a shooting in Albany, Georgia, according to police.
What we know:
Officials said the shooting happened around 10:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Cleveland Street. When officers arrived, they found five people who had been shot.
One woman, identified as 31-year-old Kiambria Young, died in the shooting. Four other victims were taken to a hospital in Albany, where they are expected to survive.
What we don't know:
At this time, police have not said if the shooter is in custody. The age range of the other victims has not been released.
FOX 5 has reached out to the Albany Police Department for more information.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Albany Police Department via a post on social media.