1 dead, 4 injured in southwest Georgia shooting

The Brief A late-night shooting in Albany has left one woman dead and four others hospitalized. Officers discovered five victims when they arrived at the scene on Cleveland Street Tuesday night. Investigators have not yet confirmed if a suspect has been identified or taken into custody.



One woman is dead and four other people are injured after a shooting in Albany, Georgia, according to police.

What we know:

Officials said the shooting happened around 10:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Cleveland Street. When officers arrived, they found five people who had been shot.

One woman, identified as 31-year-old Kiambria Young, died in the shooting. Four other victims were taken to a hospital in Albany, where they are expected to survive.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not said if the shooter is in custody. The age range of the other victims has not been released.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Albany Police Department for more information.