Former Cherokee deputy arrested over unauthorized database search

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The Brief A former Cherokee Sheriff’s Office employee faces criminal charges following a license plate reader database audit. The sheriff's office arrested former Deputy Cynthia Jodesty after discovering unauthorized database searches targeting another agency employee. Jodesty has been fired from her role in the Uniform Patrol Division.



A Cherokee County deputy was fired and arrested Friday evening after an internal audit exposed unauthorized use of the agency's license plate reader system.

What we know:

Cherokee County investigators arrested 30-year-old Cynthia Jodesty on Friday evening following an internal audit.

The review revealed that Jodesty entered the license plate information of a fellow Cherokee County Sheriff's Office employee into the automated plate reader database system.

Jodesty faces one felony count of violation of oath of office and one misdemeanor count of prohibition on law enforcement retaining license plate data obtained from A.L.P.R.s.

Authorities booked her into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center, and she was released Friday night on a $3,812 bond.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific motive behind Jodesty targeting a fellow employee's vehicle information.

The sheriff's office has not disclosed how long the unauthorized tracking occurred before the audit detected the system breach. It remains unclear if any additional vehicle tags were improperly searched or if other employees were impacted.