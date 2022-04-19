Fulton County DA, Atlanta police upset after suspect in officer shooting granted bond

A Fulton County judge has granted bond to a man accused of shooting an 11-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department.

Christian Eppinger faces 13 charges including attempted murder for the shooting of Officer David Rogers as he was attempting to take the 22-year-old into custody on an outstanding warrant in February.

Officer Rodgers was shot six time and survived.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 5 News word of the bond spread quickly within the department infuriating officers.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Sheriff Pat Labat have already filed an emergency motion for reconsideration of bond.

The DA and Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant plan to hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss their concerns.

Officer David Rogers (Atlanta Police Department)

Veteran Atlanta police officer shot whiles serving warrant

Officer David Roger was part of the team attempting to take Eppinger into custody on Feb. 7 on an outstanding warrant.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Old Hapeville Road in southwest Atlanta. Police said Eppinger got into a scuffle with the officers. At some point, police said Eppinger pulled out a handgun and shot the officer "multiple times."

"This individual was armed and this individual was looking to cause harm at the appropriate time. It happened to be an Atlanta police officer that was able to intervene before he was able to rob anybody else before he was able to assault anyone else," Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Darin Schierbaum said immediately following the incident.

The deputy chief said one group of officers worked to stabilize the officer while another went after Eppinger who at that point was considered an "imminent threat" to the neighborhood.

Police said the suspect was apprehended after trying to find shelter nearby. Police said there were no further injuries.

Officer Rodgers, who was hit six times, was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious condition and is expected to face a long road to recovery.

Support pours in for Officer Rodgers

Letters for Officer David Roger have been pouring in for more than a month.

"We have some here that came from North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Florida, Ohio, Idaho Pennsylvania and Washington," said Ashley Guthrie.

Guthrie wanted to do something to show him the community cares. She asked people on the Nextdoor app if they would send the officer a note.

"If he thought he had love and prayers and support, I think anyone would heal more quickly," said Guthrie.

A 4th grade class from Jackson Elementary sent a packet full of letters. One student even drew the APD logo on the front.

"The whole folder here is full of letters from the class telling him you're brave, we love you, we appreciate you. I just thought it was wonderful that these young people have such a good vision of law enforcement," said Guthrie.

Guthrie said it warms her heart to know that so many people took the time to show they care. She hopes this outpouring of love and support will help officer David Rodgers on his road to recovery.

Members of the APD Gang Unit set up an online fundraiser which now has more than $35,000.

Christian Eppinger (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Who is the suspect, Christian Eppinger?

Christian Eppinger was being taken into custody on Feb. 7 for a number of charges.

Eppinger, a known gang member and said he was wanted in connection to an armed robbery along Cleveland Avenue in October 2021.

According to the police report, he held a man at gunpoint and made off with valuable items such as a Rolex watch.

Eppinger was booked into the Fulton County jail.