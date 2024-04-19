Fulton County commissioners vote to update ethics, anti-nepotism policies

article

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted on April 17 to update its ethics and anti-nepotism policies to cover elected officials.

Commissioner Bob Ellis sponsored the agenda items that clarify who falls under the county's code of ethics and its anti-nepotism policies.

The new policy now includes any elected or appointed official whose department or agency has received funds from Fulton County.

The change was prompted by the controversy surrounding Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who was accused of having an improper relationship with a former special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, and benefiting financially from that relationship.

The Fulton County Board of Ethics originally planned to hear two complaints filed against Willis at its March 7 meeting.

Two days before the meeting, the board decided not to hear the complaints because it lacked the authority to remove Willis because even though she was employee of Fulton County, she was acting on behalf of the state in the Georgia election interference case.

Although Willis' name wasn't mentioned in the meeting, there were obvious references to which complaints prompted the policy change.

As for the nepotism policy, that change was prompted by the situation with Commissioner Natalie Hall, who was accused of sexually harassing her former chief of staff. The case went to court, and a judge ruled that the commissioner was guilty. The county was ordered to award Calvin Brock backpay with interest, attorney's fees, and $54,000 in compensatory damages.

A complaint was also made to the Ethics Commission, and the commission voted to censure Hall after the lawsuit was filed.

The policies are not retroactive, but Willis would not be protected from any new complaints that are filed.

Willis is also under investigation by the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary. Additionally, an ethics complaint was filed with the state bar.

Michael Roman, one of former President Trump's co-defendants in the election interference case, filed the original motion in January that exposed the relationship between Willis and Wade.

After two months of drama and several days of testimony, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee decided that either Wade or Willis would need to step aside. A few hours later, Wade resigned.

Trump and his co-defendants have requested that the Georgia Court of Appeals look into the ruling. In the meantime, Judge McAfee has continued to hear motions in the case.

Willis asked the Court of Appeals to reject the request and has said that the case is moving forward.