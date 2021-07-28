Fulton chairman: Voting law sets up 'hostile takeover' of election system

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts is speaking out against one portion of Georgia's new voting law.

Pitts says one part of the new law sets the groundwork for the state to "take over" Fulton County's elections.

Per the law, the state elections board has the ability to suspend county elections officials for poor performance or for violations of state elections regulations.

Democrats worry that will allow the Republican-controlled legislature to appoint more Republicans to oversee election counts.

Chairman Pitts called it an attempt at a hostile takeover.

"They're trying to set the stage for a hostile takeover of our election system because they want a political win to appease believers of the Big Lie, which has been my biggest fear since Senate Bill 202 passed," Pitts said.

Pitts' comments come a few weeks after Georgia's Secretary of State called for a major shake-up in the Fulton County Elections Office.

In a series of Tweets, Brad Raffensperger said that he thinks the elections director should be fired immediately, arguing that the county's voters, "deserve better than decades of poor management and long lines."

Republicans have argued that there are safeguards built into the voting law to prevent quick or easy removal of county elections officials.

