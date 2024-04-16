Fugitive wanted for Ohio teen's murder captured in Georgia after 9-month manhunt

The man wanted in the death of a 14-year-old boy in Ohio last summer was arrested this week in Atlanta.

Ian Price, 21, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force near Atlanta. He was wanted for aggravated murder stemming from a deadly shooting on Aug. 15, 2023.

The shooting happened in the area of the 10500 block of Massie Avenue, according to the Cleveland Division of Police. When officers arrived, they found the young teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, the teen died.

Investigators linked Price to the murder. The Task Force Officers from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force later learned he had fled the state, taking refuge in Georgia.

On Tuesday, Price was arrested at a home near the 900 block of S. Deshon Road in Lithonia.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is encouraged to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).