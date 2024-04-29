Canton man convicted of raping child to be sentenced

article

A Canton man convicted of raping a child, among other sexual charges, is getting ready to be sentenced.

On Friday, a Cherokee County jury found 53-year-old Juan Nazario Lopez guilty of rape, incest, aggravated child molestation, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

During the four-day trial, the young victim and her sibling testified against Lopez.

Around this time last year, the victim's aunt reported the molestation to the Cherokee Sheriff's Office. Multiple family members were interviewed and both the victim and her sibling underwent forensic interviews.

Lopez is expected to attend a sentencing hearing on May 8.