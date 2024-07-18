Fugitive inmate found after multi-day manhunt in Towns County

article

A Towns County jail trustee is back behind bars after he walked away from a work detail on Monday.

Bruce Douglas Partin, Jr., 39, was working at the Towns County Transfer Station off Highway 288 around 2:30 p.m. when he walked into the nearby woods, according to the Towns County Sheriff’s Office.

Images from a trail camera at the end of Ivy Mountain Road shows Bruce Douglas Partin, Jr. walking on July 16, 2024. (Town County Sheriff's Office)

Despite a massive search using drones and K-9s, Partin was able to get away.

Deputies caught up with Partin along Vester Road in the Fodder Creek area around 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

Partin was awaiting his next court appearance for purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, theft by taking, probation violation, burglary. Jail records indicate he now faces an additional charge of felony escape.

He has been booked back into the Towns County Detention Center.