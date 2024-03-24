Top 10 fugitive caught in 2021 Riverdale murder of childhood friend, former teammate

article

One fugitive has been caught in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Norman Johnson III during a home invasion in Riverdale on June 9, 2021.

Tremaine Jackson, who was 21 at the time of the murder, was accused of entering Johnson's residence on the 5700 block of Highway 85, shooting him multiple times and leaving in a getaway car holding a bag and the gun.

Clayton County police issued warrants for Jackson's arrest on multiple charges including felony murder, burglary in the first degree, and aggravated assault.

A multi-agency effort resulted in his arrest over the weekend. He also faces charges related to gang violence.

Norman Johnson III

Jackson was listed as a top ten most wanted fugitive suspect in Clayton County.

Nicholas Price

There are still outstanding warrants for a second suspect, Nicholas Lloyd Price. He was 18 at the time of the murder.