Father pleads for son's killer to come forward as anniversary of murder approaches

The Johnsons world was upended when their son was murdered a year ago this week. They said they won't rest until his killer is behind bars.

Norman Johnson III was a young man with big dreams. The entrepreneur planned to open his own barbershop one day.

Johnson's father, Norman Johnson Jr, told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes," He was so young. He had a lot ahead of him. He could've been anything or anybody."

Norman's father said he doesn't have hate in his heart for his son's killer, but he wants them to pay for taking his life.

"Whoever did it, they need to turn themselves in and atone for what they did," Johnson said.

Norman Johnson III (Family photo)

Norman had been out on his own for about a year, when he was found murdered in his apartment at a complex on the 5000 block of Georgia Highway 85 in Riverdale June 9, 2021.

The search for Norman's killer continues nearly one year after his death. Mr. Johnson said nothing was taken from his son's residence and there was no sign of forced entry. He believes Norman knew his assailant and may have been shot during a dispute.

"I know the reason he was targeted was out of anger," Johnson said. "They didn't steal anything. They didn't rough him up or anything. It was probably an altercation that spun out of control.

The Johnsons now join other victims' families in calling for an end to gun violence.

Norman Johnson III (Clayton County Police Department)

As the somber anniversary approaches, the family is making a public plea in hopes it'll lead to a break in the case.

"And anyone who knows something let us know because you're just as guilty. If you know these people and you let them walk around us you are putting other people at risk, including yourselves," said Johnson.

The family will hold a private vigil for Norman on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of his death. Anyone with information can contact the Clayton County Police Department. There is a $5,000 reward being offered in the case.