Man found shot to death inside Riverdale apartment, $2,000 reward being offered

article

Police in Clayton County are asking the public’s help in solving the shooting death of a man inside his Riverdale apartment back in June.

Norman Johnson III was found around 9:40 p.m. on June 9 inside an apartment located in the 5000 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale after receiving reports of shots being fired in the area.

Police investigate the deadly shooting of a man at a Clayton County apartment on June 9, 2021. (FOX 5)

Johnson was found lying on the floor in one of the apartments. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call 404-577-TIPS or Detective Alston at 770-603-5266.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____