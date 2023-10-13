Childhood friend, former teammate charged with 2021 Riverdale murder, another man wanted

article

After a lengthy two-year investigation, two individuals have been named as suspects in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Norman Johnson III during a home invasion in Riverdale on June 9, 2021, in Riverdale.

The investigation, which involved numerous suspects, possible motives, and leads, finally resulted in the issuance of arrest warrants for Nicholas Lloyd Price, who was 18 years old at the time of the crime, and Tremaine Jackson, who was 21 years old at the time.

PREVIOUS STORY: Fayette County father grapples with son's shooting death

The breakthrough in the case came from a tip provided by a member of Norman Johnson III's family. This tip led detectives to focus on 20-year-old Nicholas Price, who was not only a childhood friend but also a former basketball teammate of the victim. Subsequent examination of evidence against Price prompted investigators to broaden their focus, eventually leading to the connection of 23-year-old Tremaine Jackson to the murder. The motive for the crime was identified as robbery.

PREVIOUS STORY: Father pleads for son's killer to come forward as anniversary of murder approaches

Johnson's father told FOX 5 Atlanta at the time that his son "had to open the door for someone that he knows." He also said that nothing was taken from his son's apartment.

Norman's father also said last year that he doesn't have hate in his heart for his son's killer, but he wants them to pay for taking his life.

Norman Johnson III

As of now, Nicholas Price is in custody at the Clayton County Sheriff's Office and faces charges including Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Tremaine Jackson is currently wanted in Clayton County on charges of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender probationer.

