Fugitive allegedly involved in Phoenix murder captured; family members 'disappointed' over escape

A manhunt in Georgia for a suspect in a Phoenix murder has ended with the suspect's arrest.

According to officials with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia, J'ssan Carlos Strover was apprehended and taken back into custody. News of Strover's arrest was made at 12:08 a.m. Eastern Time on April 30.

According to reports by FOX 10 sister station WAGA-TV on Atlanta, investigators from Maricopa County were in Atlanta to transport 20-year-old J'ssan Carlos Strover (or Jssan Carlos Strover) to Arizona. While at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Strover escaped from Arizona authorities.

"When they arrived at the rental car center to return the vehicle, they were walking down a flight of steps. No leg irons but waist chained, at the time. He actually pushed past the deputies and escaped down a flight of steps," said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat.

Jsaan Carlos Strover 20, is a suspect in a murder out of Phoenix, Arizona (Atlanta Police Department).

Strover was initially arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgia on April 12 on charges of first-degree murder, attempt to commit first-degree murder, and assault out of Phoenix, according to officials in Georgia's Fulton County.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone released the following statement about the incident, which reads:

"Jeopardizing public safety is unacceptable, we are grateful for the sacrifice and commitment of the Atlanta area law enforcement agencies and are hopeful for a quick and safe outcome for all involved."

In addition, Sheriff Penzone said he has been in contact with law enforcement in Georgia, and will initiate an internal review of the incident.

Loved ones remember victim as a family person

Jaalisa Heard, sister of Walter Woods.

On April 29, we spoke with family members of the man allegedly killed by Strover, as authorities were looking for Strover.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Walter Woods, was shot and killed in February near 16th Street and Southern. The shooting reportedly happened during a fight, and Woods was declared dead at the scene.

Woods' family has been waiting for Strover's extradition for over two weeks.

"So today, when we got the phone call, we thought he was going to tell us that he's here, but instead, we got the information that he escaped," said Woods' sister, Jaalisa Heard. "To be honest, we’re pissed off. We're mad, disappointed. I don’t understand how it was able to happen since he is a murder suspect. It's not like he had a small ticket or anything. He took someone’s life."

Heard says her brother deserves justice.

"Walter was a goofy person. He was a family person. He had three kids, he was a business owner, it just hurts 'cause he didn’t deserve that," said Heard.

