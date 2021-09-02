FTC reportedly investigating McDonald's ice cream machine breakdowns

article

The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly investigating why McDonald's ice cream machines are always broken.

The Wall Street Journal reports the FTC is getting in touch with McDonald’s franchisees to try and see what may be causing the ice cream machine problems.

In the report, the company that makes the machines is accused of setting them up so they'd break frequently so they could make money off repairs.

The agency wants to learn how the equipment for the machines is reviewed.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.