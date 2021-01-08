Frustration and confusion over how to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Starting January 11, more Georgians will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The newly expanded criteria allow those over 65, law enforcement, first responders, along with others to be able to get the vaccine.

According to Governor Brian Kemp, those who are eligible are supposed to call the health department of the county they live to schedule an appointment.

However, some people say they just can't get through.

THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

Advertisement

Fulton County resident Angelia Kaplan, who is 71, qualifies for the vaccine.

Her excitement soon turned into frustration, as she tried to figure out how to make an appointment.

Kaplan said she tried various websites and phone numbers.

She finally found out the correct number to call, but that proved to be little help.

"It rang for over an hour and I just had it on speakerphone and I was doing my work and I finally just gave up," Kaplan said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

On Friday, Governor Kemp acknowledged the frustration those like Kaplan have been feeling.

"We're asking for people's patience. We know there is a tremendous demand. We knew that was going to happen when we expanded the criteria. I think we were very clear last week that we had more demand in the metro area than we had supplied," Kemp said.

According to the governor, the state has the supply to vaccine about 11,400 people a day, not a lot of vaccines if you factor in all of the people who fall under the criteria.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

When asked why the state decided to expand the criteria to include more people, Kemp said, "What we were simply trying to do is to make sure that we didn't have vaccines sitting in freezers somewhere."

As of Friday, the state has administered just under 25 percent of the vaccines received from the government.

Another issue that health departments are running into is the lack of people who are able to administer the vaccines.

Kemp signed an executive order Thursday night allowing EMT and cardiac technicians to administer the vaccine as well.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.