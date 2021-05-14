HBO Max reveals first look trailer for 'Friends' reunion

HBO Max revealed a first look trailer, premiere date, and a list of guest stars for "Friends: The Reunion."

The long-awaited special event will premiere on the streaming service on May 27.

All of the iconic stars are returning.

The show will also feature a variety of celebrity appearances including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Lady Gaga, and Reese Witherspoon.

