HBO Max reveals first look trailer for 'Friends' reunion
HBO Max revealed a first look trailer, premiere date, and a list of guest stars for "Friends: The Reunion."
The long-awaited special event will premiere on the streaming service on May 27.
All of the iconic stars are returning.
The show will also feature a variety of celebrity appearances including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Lady Gaga, and Reese Witherspoon.
