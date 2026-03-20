Friends and family remember social worker killed in Jasper VA shooting

The Brief Marietta social worker Nic Crews is being honored for his deep devotion to his faith, his family, and the veterans he served with "burning compassion." The 34-year-old was killed Tuesday at a VA clinic by a man who had arrived for a mental health consultation; the suspect was later shot and killed by police. Crews leaves behind a wife and two children, with a third child expected to arrive "any day now."



Tributes are pouring in for a Marietta social worker who was shot to death at a VA clinic in Jasper. Nic Crews, 34, is being remembered by those who knew him best for his unwavering devotion to his family, his friends, and his faith.

What they're saying:

Cody Porter, a friend of Nic’s since their college days at Kennesaw State University, remembers how Nic naturally brought people together. "He was just drawing people in, you know, just wanting people to know each other, wanting people to learn more about God together, wanting people to bond," Cody said.

After earning his master’s degree in social work at the University of Tennessee, Nic began working at the VA a few years ago. It was there that he truly opened his heart to the men and women who served our country. Cody recalled Nic’s passion, saying, "His love for veterans just grew organically. He would tell me, 'My heart just burns with compassion for these guys for the way that they've served, for how much they've given up and then just, just how a lot of these guys are really broken."

What we know:

Investigators say Nic was working Tuesday at the VA clinic in Jasper when 51-year-old Lawrence Michels walked in for a mental health consultation and shot him. Nic was airlifted to a hospital but tragically passed away from his injuries. Michels was later shot and killed by police in the parking lot.

What they're saying:

Cody says Nic had a unique gift for making everyone feel special, even strangers, because he saw hope in everyone. "No matter who you were, he would make you feel loved, and he would make you feel cared for," Cody said. "That's what he died doing, is loving someone that was a stranger."

Nic and his wife, Alyssa, have two children, and Alyssa is expecting their third child any day now.

What's next:

A memorial service for Crews will be held this Sunday at 2 p.m. at North River Church of Christ, located at 320 Austin Avenue in Marietta.

What you can do:

For those looking to support the family during this incredibly difficult time, a GoFundMe has been established.