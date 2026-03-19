Jasper VA clinic shooting: Social worker killed following mental health visit

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Investigators on the scene at the Veterans Affairs Clinic on East Church Street in Jasper where a social worker was shot before police engaged the gunman on March 17, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief A VA social worker died after being shot during a mental health consultation in Jasper. The shooter, 51-year-old Lawrence Michels, was killed after exchanging gunfire with police and a bystander. The GBI is investigating the motive behind the attack while the clinic remains closed.



Investigators have released the names of those involved in an active shooter situation at the Pickens County VA clinic earlier this week.

Social worker killed at Pickens County VA clinic

What we know:

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 51-year-old Lawrence Charles Michels of Jasper entered the VA clinic located on East Church Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a walk-in mental health consultation.

Investigators say he ended up shooting 34-year-old Nicholas "Nic" Crews of Marietta, who was employed as a Social Work Case Manager at the clinic.

Crews was flown to a trauma center where he died Wednesday.

Michels, who was armed with a handgun, exchanged gunfire with responding Jasper police officers and a bystander, before being struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

Investigation into Jasper shooting motive continues

What we don't know:

Investigators are trying to determine the events that led to the deadly shooting.

Once the probe is complete, it will be turned over to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

What they're saying:

In a statement on X, VA Secretary Doug Collins wrote:

"Rest in peace to a dedicated @DeptVetAffairs colleague, Nicholas Crews, who died as a result of this week’s tragic shooting at the Pickens County VA Clinic in Jasper, GA. We are making sure Nicholas’ family, coworkers and local Veterans have the support they need during this"

Autopsies scheduled for victim and gunman

What's next:

Autopsies will be performed on the bodies of both Crews and Michels at the GBI Crime Lab.

The clinic remains closed through the end of the week.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.