Freeze Warning through Friday morning for north Georgia, metro Atlanta

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected Friday morning and perhaps against on Saturday morning all across north Georgia including metro Atlanta.

A Freeze Warning is in effect through 10 a.m. Friday for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, and Stewart counties.

The forecast is calling for temperatures of 32 for Atlanta, which would be the first freezing temperature since February 20 when we hit 28. The record on the date is 25 set back in 1881, one of the longest standing weather records.

Those same counties are under a Freeze Watch Friday night through Saturday morning.

The good news is it will be sunny and cool by Friday afternoon and then a nice warm-up for Easter Weekend.

