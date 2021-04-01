Freeze Warning through Friday morning for north Georgia, metro Atlanta

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
7
Freeze Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 11:00 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Freeze Warning through Friday morning for north Georgia, metro Atlanta

FOX 5 Atlanta

Thursday Evening Weather Update

BRRRRRR, a really cold night is in store for North Georgia with most areas at freezing or below by Friday sunrise. Staying cool and sunny on Friday afternoon before a warming trend into Easter Weekend. Here is the latest.

ATLANTA - Sub-freezing temperatures are expected Friday morning and perhaps against on Saturday morning all across north Georgia including metro Atlanta.

A Freeze Warning is in effect through 10 a.m. Friday for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, and Stewart counties.

The forecast is calling for temperatures of 32 for Atlanta, which would be the first freezing temperature since February 20 when we hit 28. The record on the date is 25 set back in 1881, one of the longest standing weather records.

Those same counties are under a Freeze Watch Friday night through Saturday morning.

The good news is it will be sunny and cool by Friday afternoon and then a nice warm-up for Easter Weekend.

