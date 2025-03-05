Expand / Collapse search
Free Post Malone tailgate party before May 11 concert in Atlanta announced

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 5, 2025 7:57am EST
Things To Do
FOX 5 Atlanta
GettyImages-2003733460.jpg article

Post Malone performs during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

ATLANTA - Ahead of his summer tour shows, Post Malone is treating fans to a free pre-show tailgate party in select cities, including Atlanta on May 11. The "Travelin’ Tailgate" will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, leading up to his 7:30 p.m. concert that night.

Fans can expect live music, food, exclusive merchandise, games, and even tattoos—all at no cost. To top it off, one lucky attendee will win a 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycle as part of the event’s grand prize giveaway.

The first Travelin' Tailgate event kicks off May 3 in Las Vegas before Post Malone’s show at Allegiant Stadium. Other stops include Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, Miami, Ridgedale (Missouri), Denver, and Glendale (Arizona).

Tickets for his Atlanta show are on sale by Ticketmaster.

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided in a press release. 

