Free Post Malone tailgate party before May 11 concert in Atlanta announced

Ahead of his summer tour shows, Post Malone is treating fans to a free pre-show tailgate party in select cities, including Atlanta on May 11. The "Travelin’ Tailgate" will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, leading up to his 7:30 p.m. concert that night.

Fans can expect live music, food, exclusive merchandise, games, and even tattoos—all at no cost. To top it off, one lucky attendee will win a 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycle as part of the event’s grand prize giveaway.

The first Travelin' Tailgate event kicks off May 3 in Las Vegas before Post Malone’s show at Allegiant Stadium. Other stops include Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, Miami, Ridgedale (Missouri), Denver, and Glendale (Arizona).

Tickets for his Atlanta show are on sale by Ticketmaster.