Free park entry for servicemen, first responders at Lake Lanier

article

Lake Lanier is granting free water park admission for military and first responders to Margaritaville Lanier Islands.

For the summer of 2023, active and retired service members may redeem the offer by heading to the Lake Lanier website.

The park is hopeful that the small gesture will show appreciation and gratitude for the service and sacrifices of first responders and those in the military.

Some blackout dates may apply.