Frantic pleas for help on 911 call from Uber driver confronting fake cop

On a 911 call released by Atlanta police, the frantic pleas for help from a rideshare driver can be heard. On the call, the driver is heard saying someone is following, and she's afraid.

It was late Sunday night, Chelsea Young had just dropped off a passenger when she told police a stranger had blocked her in. She went around him and he started following her. She said he followed her for two miles and when they got to Peachtree Road, she said he ran her off the road, and she crashed her car.

On the 911 call, you can hear her confronting the man.



"Who are you?" she asked.

The man, later identified by police as Tariq Wiggins-Younger, told her he's with LAPD.

She replied,"Are you a maniac?" and "You're not a cop".

A few minutes later, the sound of gunfire is heard.

On the 911 call she said, "I think I shot him".

The operator asked, "He's shot?"

Young replied, "I think I did, he ran off into the parking deck."

EMS gets on the line to get more details and asked how old the man is.

Young replied, "I don't know how old he is, he looked crazy as hell, I know that".

When police arrived, they found Wiggins-Younger. He had been shot in the back, leg, and shoulder.

He told officers he was a Los Angeles police officer and was trying to pull the woman over for a traffic violation.

Wiggins-Younger was charged with impersonating an officer, aggravated assault and drug possession.

"In this case we do believe the person in the vehicle was scared and just trying to get away from this person," said Atlanta Police Maj. Carlo Peek.

Ms. Young was not charged, but she currently cannot drive for Uber.

Uber said they're relieved the driver was not harmed, but because carrying a firearm is against their policy, they've removed her access to the Uber app while they look into the incident.

Uber also said if the driver submits written clearance from law enforcement that she is not being charged, Uber will re-evaluate her status.