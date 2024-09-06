article

A Georgia school district is closing all schools on Friday after officials say they received threats days after the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.

The Franklin County Schools announced on Facebook that they became aware of "online threats" made towards the school system late Thursday evening.

The school district is now working closely with local law enforcement agencies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the threats.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all FCSS schools will be closed on Friday, September 6 for all staff and students," a spokesperson for the school district wrote.

The northeastern Georgia county's school system wasn't the only one that has experienced threats following the shooting that claimed the lives of two teachers and two students. Multiple arrests were made on Thursday and several school districts have either stepped up security or made it more visible.

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Melanie Burton-Brown says that every school in the district has a school resource officer and is equipped with the Centegix Crisis Alert System.

The schools also use weapons detectors as students and staff arrive at campus.

Officials have not shared specifics on the nature of the online threats.