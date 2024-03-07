Expand / Collapse search
Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q named Best Barbecue Joint in Georgia for 2nd year in a row

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 5 Atlanta

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q named Best Barbecue Joint

Atlanta's Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q has been named Best Barbecue Joint for the second year in a row by Southern Living Magazine.

ATLANTA - In a delicious repeat performance, Fox Bros BBQ, a renowned metro Atlanta barbecue spot, has clinched the title of the Best Barbecue Joint in Georgia for the second consecutive year. The prestigious accolade comes courtesy of Southern Living Magazine, a tastemaker in Southern cuisine.

With four locations strategically scattered around the city, Fox Bros BBQ has successfully established its culinary prowess. However, Southern Living Magazine insists that nothing quite compares to the original DeKalb Street location in Little Five Points.

This isn't the first time Fox Bros BBQ has graced the spotlight on Good Day Atlanta; they've been featured multiple times on "Burgers with Buck." Watch the clip above for a trip down memory lane. 

Not content with resting on their laurels, Fox Bros. owners Justin and Jonathan Fox are set to embark on a new culinary adventure. The dynamic duo has teamed up with Wild Heaven Beer to bring a unique fusion of flavors to Toco Hills later this year. 


 