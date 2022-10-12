FOX 5 I-Team special 'Pattern of a Killer' revisits trial of Wayne Williams

article

The Wayne Williams trial in 1982 was a different world. There were no cameras in the courtroom. Now, we have been given access to the trial evidence that we can now show you.

Williams was convicted of killing two adults in 1982 and sentenced to two life terms in prison. Police have long suspected Williams of the murders of more than 20 children in metro Atlanta between 1979 and 1981, but have never charged him with any of the deaths.

FOX 5 senior I-Team reporter Dale Russell covered this case extensively. In this FOX 5 I-Team special, he revisits the case, speaking with investigators, forensic experts, and the victims' family.

This case has been so controversial for 40 years. We want you to have some sense of closure.

