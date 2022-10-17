Expand / Collapse search
FOX 5 I-Team Special 'Pattern of a Killer: The Trial of Wayne Williams'

By
Published 
I-Team
FOX 5 Atlanta

'Pattern of a Killer: The Trial of Wayne Williams'

The Wayne Williams trial in 1982 was a different world. There were no cameras in the courtroom. Now, we have been given access to the trial evidence that we can now show you. In this FOX 5 I-Team special, senior reporter Dale Russell revisits the case, speaking with investigators, forensic experts, and the victims' family.

ATLANTA - The Wayne Williams trial in 1982 was a different world. There were no cameras in the courtroom. Now, our I-Team has been given exclusive access to the trial evidence and for the first time you can see what the jury saw.

Williams was convicted of killing two adults in 1982 and sentenced to two life terms in prison. Following William’s conviction, police cleared an additional 22 murder cases involving mostly child and teenage victims. Police connected the additional murders to Williams through the same fiber evidence seen during his trial, eyewitnesses, or strong similarities to the other cases.  

Our FOX 5 senior I-Team reporter Dale Russell is in a unique position to reexamine these cases.  He covered the trial of Wayne Williams in 1982.  In this FOX 5 I-Team special, he revisits the trial, examining the courtroom evidence, speaking with key lawyers, investigators, forensic experts, and three of the surviving jurors who provide fascinating insight into what they saw in the courtroom and why they found Wayne Williams guilty of murder.

And, Dale shares a dramatic moment with the mother of one child murder victim who tells him, after hearing all the evidence, that she finally has closure. 