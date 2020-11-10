Foundation honors veterans by paying mortgages

After months of planning and renovations dozens gathered for Tuesday's Home Dedication ceremony for retired Army Captain Dan Bershinski in Atlanta.

The Tunnel to Towers Smart Home Foundation recognizes the service and sacrifice of America's armed forces by paying off their mortgages.

"They asked me what do I want? What makes me comfortable in my home? That's really the purpose, is for me to be comfortable and functional in the home," Bershinski said.

Berschinski is one of eleven veterans across the country chosen by the foundation for the honor. The organization also paid for extensive renovations to his Atlanta residence.

The Afghanistan war veteran was critically wounded in August of 2009 when he stepped on an IED, which instantly severed both his legs, broke his jaw and shattered his left arm.

Everything in the home is designed with easy access and mobility in mind,while taking into account a veteran's unique needs.

The builder opened Bershinski's house up, moved walls, widened doorways, and made it more accessible to fit his wheelchair lifestyle.

"The front entrance had a couple of steps going up to the front porch, we completely renovated that so now that's more accesible," said Bershinski.

The house is equipped with smart technology, making it possible for Bershinski to control everything from lights to his security system, with his smartphone.

He says all the appreciation, support, and generosity he's received throughout this process is all the more meaningful as the country pauses to honor the nation's veterans. "What this is going to allow me to do is not have to worry about paying a monthly mortgage for this house, focus on work and focus on ways that I can give back to this country that I feel I still owe alot to."