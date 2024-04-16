Motorcyclist riding without tags crashes during Forsyth County chase

article

When a Forsyth County deputy tried to pull a motorcyclist over for riding without a license plate, the biker took that as an opportunity to run. But, he didn't get very far.

The deputy said the motorcyclist crashed moments after entering a new construction neighborhood. He tried to run into a wooded area where officials wouldn't see him, but that's when they called for backup: K-9 Maverick.

The law enforcement dog immediately caught up with the suspect who was found in possession of multiple illegal narcotics and a weapon.

"Don't run," a spokesperson for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office warned. "You'll just go to jail tired."