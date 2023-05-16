Georgia man charged in road rage shooting on GA 400

article

A man from Cumming, Georgia is facing multiple charges connected with a morning road rage shooting on GA 400, officials say.

Authorities say on Monday at around 8:15 a.m., the Forsyth County 911 center received a call from a driver who had been shot less than an hour before.

The driver told police he was on GA 400 behind a white Toyota that was driving slowly in the fast lane. The driver honked at the Toyota and eventually passed the vehicle. It was then the driver said he noticed the Toyota began following him.

While both vehicles were between exits 13 and 14 on the highway, police say the Toyota's driver opened fire, shattering the other driver's side window and hitting him in the arm.

The victim tried to follow the gunman but lost him on Pendley Road, after which he pulled over and called 911.

During the interview, deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office located and stopped the Toyota and talked with its driver, 31-year-old Joshua Kasparek.

Deputies say Kasparek's version of events were similar to the victims and they learned he had a family violence order stating that he was not allowed to possess or buy a firearm or ammo.

Kasparek is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and violation of a family court order.

He's currently in custody at the Forsyth County Jail without bond.