Forsyth County K-9 sniffs out cocaine concealed in coffee delivery

A resident of Cumming is facing serious consequences after a K-9 officer tracked down a drug delivery she had mailed to her home.

Detectives with the Johns Creek and Forsyth County Drug Task Force (JCaF) received a tip that 35-year-old Alexandra Claerbout was having large amounts of cocaine mailed to her residence in Cumming, and that she might be distributing it throughout Forysth County.

The JCaF Drug Task Force intercepted one of the packages and allowed K-9 Officer Buzz to check it out. He immediately alerted his handler to the smell of narcotics.

When they opened the package, they found a bag of coffee with over 60 grams of coke inside.

An undercover detective posed as a delivery man to bring the package to Claerbout's home. When she answered the door, she was arrested. A search warrant revealed she had additional cocaine inside, along with packaging materials and a digital scale.

Claerbout has been charged with trafficking cocaine.