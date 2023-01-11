Forsyth County father and daughter dead in murder-suicide, deputies say

article

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

Click here for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Deputies say a Forsyth County man killed his daughter before taking his own life at their home over the weekend.

Investigators say on Jan. 8, a visiting home aide discovered 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix dead in the home, which is located on the 6600 block of Evans Drive.

At this time, officials have determined the deaths to be a murder-suicide with the likely actor being Jerry Frix.

According to investigators, Megan Frix had special needs and had lost her mother a few years ago.

"There can be no justification for the loss of life, and we need to ensure that people know that they can reach out for help by calling 988 and be instantly connected to a crisis counselor," Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

