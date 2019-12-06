Forsyth County deputies address claims of abductions

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Friday to discuss social media stories claiming abduction attempts by two women for sex trafficking.

Deputies say they have not had any reports regarding the accusations, but there have been reports of two women aggressively panhandling.

In the post, they wrote in part:

“We have not taken any reports regarding these accusations, however there are indeed two women that we are aware of that are known ‘aggressive panhandlers’. These two African American females have been reported in multiple surrounding areas over the past year and have been charged with Aggressive Panhandling in another jurisdiction in the past. They have been very assertive in their efforts to get money.”

Deputies suggest if anyone approaches soliciting for contributions not for charity to call 911 and not rely on social media to get the word out.