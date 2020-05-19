Former White House butler Wilson Roosevelt Jerman dies of COVID-19

Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, one of the White House's longest-serving employees, died last weekend from COVID-19. He was 91.

Jerman worked at the White House from 1957 to 2012 as a cleaner, a doorman, and butler.

He served 11 presidents -- from Eisenhower to Obama.

