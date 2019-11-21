Former UGA professor under federal investigation

article

A professor at the University of Georgia has resigned from his position and the university has banned him from campus.

This comes as federal authorities confirm they are investigating the man.

The Department of Homeland Security told FOX 5 News they have what they call “an open and on-going investigation” of former UGA professor Jamie Monogan.

They would not comment on the nature of the investigation.

Monogan worked as an associate professor in UGA’s School of Public and International Affairs.