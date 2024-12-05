Former Sen. Jason Carter talks about political future during podcast

article

With Gov. Brian Kemp ineligible for re-election due to term limits, the race for Georgia's next governor in 2026 is already generating buzz.

Last month, Republican Attorney General Chris Carr officially announced his candidacy, becoming one of the first major contenders to enter the race.

On the Democratic side, several prominent names are being discussed as potential candidates. Among them are outgoing DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, Congresswoman Lucy McBath, and former state senator Jason Carter, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter.

Carter, who previously ran for governor in 2014, addressed the possibility of another bid during a recent podcast appearance on Politically Georgia. While he acknowledged the speculation, he said he remains undecided, emphasizing his current focus on family.

As both parties begin to solidify their strategies, the 2026 gubernatorial race promises to be one of Georgia's most watched political battles.